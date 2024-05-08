Madison County Primary Election Coverage

Most of the contested Madison County Primary election races were on the GOP ballot. Yesterday’s unofficial returns resulted with voter turnout reported to be 20.68 percent, the final numbers appeared shortly after 8:00. These are the results (vote totals and percentage) of those CONTESTED races.

REPUBLICAN

AUDITOR

Todd Culp  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     6,699   52.17

Katherine Callahan.  .  .  .  .  .  .     6,141   47.83

SURVEYOR

Ken Kocinski .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     6,886   54.89

Charles Kurt Shepherd  .  .  .  .  .  .     5,658   45.11

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DST 2

Rick Gardner .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     7,678   59.40

Devin T Norrick  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     5,249   40.60

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DST 3

John M Richwine  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     6,496   50.36

Lisa Wittkamper Rinker .  .  .  .  .  .     6,403   49.64

COUNCIL MBR AT-LARGE

(VOTE FOR)  3

Scott Green.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     6,693   18.87

Kristi A Grabowski  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     6,211   17.51

Jonathan Culp .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     4,685   13.21

DEMOCRAT

COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Rebecca (Becky) Crumes .  .  .  .  .  .     3,697   30.65

Fred Reese Jr .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,934   24.3

Stephen Holtzleiter .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,903   24.07

 

