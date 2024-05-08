Madison County Primary Election Coverage

Most of the contested Madison County Primary election races were on the GOP ballot. Yesterday’s unofficial returns resulted with voter turnout reported to be 20.68 percent, the final numbers appeared shortly after 8:00. These are the results (vote totals and percentage) of those CONTESTED races.

REPUBLICAN

AUDITOR

Todd Culp . . . . . . . . . . 6,699 52.17

Katherine Callahan. . . . . . . 6,141 47.83

SURVEYOR

Ken Kocinski . . . . . . . . . 6,886 54.89

Charles Kurt Shepherd . . . . . . 5,658 45.11

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DST 2

Rick Gardner . . . . . . . . . 7,678 59.40

Devin T Norrick . . . . . . . . 5,249 40.60

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DST 3

John M Richwine . . . . . . . . 6,496 50.36

Lisa Wittkamper Rinker . . . . . . 6,403 49.64

COUNCIL MBR AT-LARGE

(VOTE FOR) 3

Scott Green. . . . . . . . . . 6,693 18.87

Kristi A Grabowski . . . . . . . 6,211 17.51

Jonathan Culp . . . . . . . . . 4,685 13.21

DEMOCRAT

COUNCIL AT-LARGE

Rebecca (Becky) Crumes . . . . . . 3,697 30.65

Fred Reese Jr . . . . . . . . . 2,934 24.3

Stephen Holtzleiter . . . . . . . 2,903 24.07

. . . . .