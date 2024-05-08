A police action shooting in Anderson occurred yesterday afternoon, when a Pendleton officer conducted an investigatory traffic stop. APD Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight told Woof Boom News, while the officer was speaking with the female driver, a male passenger began shooting at the officer from inside the vehicle. The officer returned fire, and the suspect eventually exited the car and fell to the ground. Multiple shots were fired during the incident.

The Pendleton Officer was struck during the incident and was treated at a local Anderson hospital for minor non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was ultimately transported to an Indianapolis hospital and (at last check) was listed in serious condition.

The Anderson Police Department Investigations Division is leading the investigation. and more details will be

released as they become available. Should you have any information that can help with the investigation, please

contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765.648.6731, or you may report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).