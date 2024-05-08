Extensive Coverage on Indiana Primary

In Delaware county, it was all about a few Republican contested races. Extensive coverage on our Local News page now. With last night’s Primary election results in focus – extensive coverage this morning with BSU’s Chad Kinsella, from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. on WMUN news radio – 92.5 FM 1340 AM and Alexa, Play WMUN.

Lots of questions, even more rumors – and very little information on the City of Muncie putting an employee on Administrative Leave with pay. Why dd it take from April 19th when the leave was instituted, and just this week to disclose it? Why did Mayor Dan Ridenour authorize an independent investigation by the State Board of Accounts and even ask the State Police to be involved is also not disclosed. And, why did it take until May 3rd to update the Muncie City Council in an executive session at City Hall.

When asked clarifying questions, a spokesperson for the City of Muncie wrote, “We are following the same privacy guidelines as we did with the SBOA investigation in October of 22.” In other words, they are not releasing the name or event the department of the one placed on paid Administrative Leave, as the SBOA and State Police investigate something.

More in a series of stories about my trip starting next week to Radio Pacis in Northern Uganda. Sherry Meyer…

the Indianapolis native has had her Radio group learning from us, and teaching us, how to do even better broadcasting. More to come.

The trial for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has been pushed back from next week to October 14th. The push comes following a motions hearing on Tuesday meant to discuss the state’s request to censor pieces of the defense’s argument to the jury. The next court hearings are May 21st through 23rd in Carroll County to hear several different motions.

Tonight’s the Muncie Community Schools State of the School, with special guest…

Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski CEO says 6:00 p.m. is reception, 7:00 p.m. program at Southside Middle School…

7:30 p.m. Radio tonight for Pacers trying to even the series at the Knicks.