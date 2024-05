A recent traffic stop resulted in drug-dealing and gun-related charges against a Muncie man. According to the Star Press, 29 year old Dequan Asanti Duane Blackmon is charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a handgun. A Kia Sedan was pulled over near Ninth and Franklin streets on April 24 and a police K-9 indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle. Bags containing pills believed to contain oxycodone or fentanyl were found.