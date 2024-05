Republicans went to the polls Tuesday. For Delaware County Council, the Star Press reports unofficial results show Brad Bookout was nominated to an at-large seat on council. Jessica Piper, president of the council, received 19.96% of the votes. Eugene Whitehead, who is currently serving on council, was also nominated by a narrow margin with 6,700 votes or 15.58% of the vote. Leaving the council next year will be Ryan Webb, who finished behind Whitehead.