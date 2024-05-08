Madison County Council Primary Numbers

The candidates who emerged from Tuesday’s primary to compete for three at-large seats on Madison County Council said they’re eager to bring their messages to a wider audience in the General Election. The Herald Bulletin reports on the Republican side, Scott Green was the top vote-getter, followed by Kristi Grabowski and Jonathan Culp. Incumbent Councilman Mikeal Vaughn placed fourth. Among Democrats, former Anderson City Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes was the leading vote-getter, followed by Fred Reese and Stephen Holtzleiter.

