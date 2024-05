Police in Anderson are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a gas station Tuesday afternoon. WTHR reports the incident was reported around 5 p.m. at the Marathon gas station in the 1800 block of Meridian Street, near West 19th Street. Responding officers located the victim, a 36-year-old man, sitting in a car near the intersection of West 19th and Jackson streets. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.