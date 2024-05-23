A Muncie woman is suspected of burglarizing a house on the city’s southwest side and striking the homeowner when he confronted her. 30 year old Haley Jo Dixon was arrested Sunday on preliminary counts of burglary resulting in bodily injury, battery and possession of meth, following a break-in at a home along South Phillip Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Muncie Woman Arrested In Home Burglary
Previous Post
1 Year Old Involved In Crash Dies, Driver Cited
Next Post
Plea Agreement Rejected In Google Maps Chase Case