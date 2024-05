A Henry County judge rejected a plea agreement in the case of the driver of a Google mapping vehicle who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase. The Star Press reports 37 year old Coleman Ferguson III of Indianapolis, was arrested on July 31, 2023, after he was accused of leading police on a chase with speeds that reached 120 mph. Ferguson’s vehicle — described as being “Google wrapped” and with a large 360-degree camera mounted on its roof .