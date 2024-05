A 1-year-old Muncie boy died Thursday in an Indianapolis hospital, about 12 hours after he had been critically injured in a head-on crash on the Muncie Bypass. According to the Star Press, the toddler and his 24-year-old mother were passengers in a Jeep Compass driven by Jayden Lamarr Vance, a 20-year-old Muncie resident, that collided with another SUV at the intersection with Cowan Road shortly before midnight Wednesday. Vance has been charged with DWI.