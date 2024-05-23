Pacers falls in First Game to Boston Celtics

On Tuesday night the Indiana Pacers lost the first game of the Eastern Conference finals to the Boston Celtics in overtime, 133 to 128. Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton says that his team had a chance to win the game toward the end. The Pacers had a three-point lead with the ball and just 10 seconds remaining. However, they turned it over, and Jaylen Brown hit a three-pointer to send the game into overtime. Indiana ended up with 21 turnovers. Game two will be tonight in Boston.

Self-driving vehicles are the way of the future when it comes to road safety. At least that’s the belief of Indiana Senator Todd Young. On Tuesday, Young spoke before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, where he is the ranking member. He spoke at length as to why he feels technological innovation needs to be heavily invested in, when it comes to keeping people safe on roadways. Jeff Farrah is head of the Autonomous Vehicles Industry Association and urged the committee to take serious action to promote the innovation of self-driving vehicles.

By now, you are probably aware that pickleball has become a popular pastime in recent years. A new facility in Fishers may soon allow you to play 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 24/7 DINK is expected to open this fall near 116th Street and Brooks School Road, where a Marsh supermarket once operated. The business will differ in many ways from a traditional exercise facility. Current plans show that it will feature 20 pickleball courts inside the 60,000-square-foot space. It will be accessible to interested players 24/7 and players will use an app to sign up to play.

On Monday, May 27th, Beech Grove Cemetery will host the 152nd annual Memorial Day service in the American Legion section of the historic cemetery. Monday’s service will include music, multiple speakers, the placing of the memorial wreath, and a rifle salute and taps by the Delaware County Honor Guard. Music will be performed by America’s Hometown Band, The event will begin at 10:45 a.m., with the main service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The Muncie Children’s Museum will have weekly nature activities beginning in June. The FREE summer programming will be located offsite at various local nature sites to give families the opportunity to learn about areas in Muncie and explore the nature around them. More to explore in Muncie will be held every Wednesday beginning June 5th. No activities will be held the week of July 4th. Follow the museum on Facebook or check the museum’s website at munciemuseum.com for more information.

The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Mr. Thomas Kinghorn has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Legacy Award. The award will be presented at the Legacy Dinner on Saturday, September 28th, 2024, at Horizon Convention Center. The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award is presented annually to an individual or individuals who have made extraordinary, sustained, and positive contributions to the Muncie-Delaware County community at large, and who has provided leadership in the development of programs, events, and/or new traditions that promote goodwill and community pride.

The Muncie Sanitary District would like to remind residents that as you mow your yard this season, all grass clippings must be swept back in the yard or swept up and properly disposed of. It is a violation of city code to leave grass clippings in the street. Also, do not place grass clippings in Blue bags. You can report violations at their “Report a Polluter hotline” at 747-4896.

The registration deadline for LifeStream Services 19th Annual Aging Well Conference is May 28th. The Aging Well Conference will be held on Thursday, June 18th, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Horizon Convention Center in Muncie. The conference is designed for older adults, caregivers, wellness enthusiasts, and health professionals to learn how to make positive changes in their lives and the lives of others. The day will include a resource fair, continental breakfast, and educational breakout sessions. Information regarding registration can be found at lifestreaminc.org/agingwell.

Muncie Parks and Recreation staff turned on the splash pads at Cooley Park and Halteman Park yesterday. Kids will be able to enjoy the splashpads during Memorial Day weekend and the rest of the summer.

Between March and November of 2023, Home Savers of Delaware County completed 39 projects for 35 different homeowners, including roof repairs and replacements, plumbing repairs, tub-to-shower conversions, electrical repairs, furnace repairs and replacements, air conditioner repairs, and installation of ramps. The repairs and improvements made by Home Savers preserve houses, helping to prevent abandonment that can result in neighborhood blight. A 2023 grant from the Community Grants program at the Foundation supported the 2023 home repair and accessibility assistance program. That from a social media post from the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County.

The Towne Square Cinema in Winchester is closing on June 1st. The theater announced the closure in late April via its facebook page. The message mentioned that the theater was not financially viable. The owner is planning to expand the Chicago’s Pizza business next door, but leave one screening room intact for parties and private events. Gift certificates to the cinema must be redeemed by June 1st.

Fox 59 reports Court documents reveal that police ended up searching a Muncie apartment that was infested with bugs, rotten food and so filthy that officers noted a “slimy,” “wet film” on the floors. During the search, officers discovered two children under the age of 4 sleeping on a couch and a pack ‘n play set up on a floor littered with leftover food, bugs and trash. 22-year-old Alexus S. Sutliff was arrested on Monday on preliminary charges of neglect of dependent, a Level 6 felony.

Two weeks after Ascension reported a cybersecurity incident, some hospitals are continuing to divert ambulances and patient care is being affected. Ascension said in an update Tuesday that it is making progress in restoring systems and is working with cybersecurity experts to investigate the attack. The health system previously confirmed that it has experienced a ransomware attack. The system’s hospitals and clinics are all open and the system says it continues to care for patients. Some emergency departments are accepting all patients.

According to A Monroe Lake social media report, Lake Monroe swimming beaches will not be open for Memorial Day weekend. Fairfax and Paynetown State Recreational Area beaches will also not open due to high water levels. The seawalls are underwater which could be a safety hazard. Beachhouses will also remain closed. Lake management cannot predict when they will open…they will have to see what happens to the water level.

If you’ve been around the northwest side of Muncie the last few days, you may have noticed McGalliard Road is getting repaved. The INDOT project will repave McGalliard Road from the intersection of Tillotson and McGalliard all the way out to Indiana 332 and Interstate 69 according to former City Engineer Adam Leach.