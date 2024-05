Indiana State Police say they arrested a Muncie man after they received cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They say The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigated and arrested 31 year old Jeffery Wayne Campbell, of Muncie. They say Campbell is charged with various counts of Possession of Child Pornography and was wanted on a warrant for a parole violation, after his April release related to a sex crime.