Forecasters Predict Strong Hurricanes This Season

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season starts today, and forecasters are predicting conditions very similar to those in the record-breaking 2020 season that brought us Laura and five other major hurricanes that made landfall. Every single mile of the mainland U.S. Atlantic coast, from Texas to Maine, was under a watch or warning related to tropical cyclones at some point in 2020. The National Hurricane Center’s early forecast calls for an unprecedented number of named storms and hurricanes by the end of November according to an IBJ.com report.

Many Muncie-based businesses have had difficulties in finding qualified employees for their businesses. A special event titled “Creating A Talent Pipeline, Linking Business and Education” will take place in the Ivy Tech Fisher Building in downtown Muncie on June 10th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event is sponsored by The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce, the George and Frances Ball Foundation and Cradle to Career Muncie. Register at the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

WTHR reports A 15-year-old boy was arrested on preliminary charges of auto theft and possession of a machine gun after a police chase ended in a crash on Indianapolis’ near east side Wednesday evening. According to a police report, the chase involving IMPD officers ended shortly before 9:00 p.m. near the entrance ramp from Rural Street/Keystone Avenue to eastbound Interstate 70.

Governor Eric Holcomb joined other leaders and executives Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new Toyota facility in Columbus. The manufacturing facility – which will mainly produce electric forklifts – will be nearly 300,000 square feet and is expected to cost about $100 million. It should create up to 85 new jobs by the end of 2026.

The Ross Community Center is throwing a community baby shower today, May 31st, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Open Door will share car seat safety resources to keep your little ones safe on the road. WIC will also provide nutrition resources for pregnant and breastfeeding individuals. The Ross Community Center is located at 1110 W 10th St in Muncie.

The New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce will present guest speaker IU East Chancellor Dennis Rome during their Lunch With The Chamber event on June 20th. Dr. Rome will discuss with the group pending changes, new perspectives and challenges to overcome. Also, he will share the progress of the campus and opportunities to impact New Castle-Henry County and East Central Indiana. The program will be held a the Henry County REMC Community Room beginning at 11:15 a.m. Register to attend at nchcchamber.com.

A Muncie woman was arrested after operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident while a victim lay on the side of the road. 40-year-old Crystal Star Glaze was charged with OWI: Accident with Serious Injury, a Level 5 Felony, and Leaving the Scene of a Serious Bodily Injury Crash While Intoxicated, a Level 3 Felony. Officers were dispatched at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday night on a report of an accident with an injury near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Hackley Street. The victim suffered three brain bleeds and a large open fracture to her lower right extremity. Glaze bond was set at $25,000 according to Fox59.

First Merchants Bank has announced the promotion of 3 individuals to the position of Executive Vice President. Carrie Valek has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Consumer Banking; Steve Harris will now serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; and Joe Peterson takes on the role of Executive vice president, President of Commercial Banking.

The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department and Eaton Volunteer Fire Department recently received new personal protective equipment thanks to a $10 million statewide investment supported by local legislators. The funding supplies sets of personal protective equipment including turnout gear and self-contained breathing apparatuses to more than 60 volunteer fire departments across Indiana, according to a release from Indiana House Representatives.

June 1st through 7th marks National CPR and Automated External Defibrillator Awareness Week. A release from the American Heart Association indicates 9 out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital pass away. The association is encouraging at least one person in every Indiana household learn CPR. You can learn more by visiting heart.org.

A corrections officer at the Pendleton Correctional Facility was arrested Tuesday morning after he was reportedly caught on video battering an inmate while attempting to restrain him at the facility’s infirmary. According to court documents filed on Tuesday, 34-year-old Shaunacy Edmonds, a Muncie resident, was charged with one count of battery and one count of official misconduct according to a FOX59 report.

A special edition of First Thursday, “The Brink of Summer ArtsWalk” will take place on June 6th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in downtown Muncie. There will be a variety of live music including a performance by America’s Hometown Band plus the always popular YART sale, where no items will cost more than $40.00.

The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday, May 28th. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays. Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll since March 2020 rose to 26,529 on Tuesday from 26,519 on May 7th. That’s an increase of 10. Since January 2nd, when the state reported 25,978 deaths, Indiana has recorded 551 deaths.

A Muncie firefighter has been accused of physically attacking a female acquaintance. 33-year-old Jordan Duane Dulaney of Eaton, was arrested Monday on preliminary counts of strangulation and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He was released from the Delaware County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond. The Delaware County prosecutor’s office will determine whether formal charges will be filed in the case. Court records reflect no prior charges against Dulaney according to the Star Press.

Beginning on or after Thursday, May 30th, crews from 3D Co. will close the eastbound and westbound shoulder of U.S. 36 between Randolph County Road 100 East and U.S. 27. This closure will allow crews to safely install a pipe liner. This work is expected to be completed by mid June, weather permitting, according to an INDOT press release.

Governor Holcomb will be heading out on an economic development trip that will include stops in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. The purpose of his visit is to develop and strengthen relationships with micro-electric, semiconductor, and energy partners. He will be out of the state until June 8th. He will be joined by the Indiana Secretary of Commerce, and members of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The Academy for Community Leadership is a vehicle to promote the local Muncie community, its leaders, and the industries they serve while providing valuable networking opportunities for participants. Over the course of ten weekly sessions, participants are exposed to our local history, business community, government, health care, cultural awareness, education, and more. Registration for the 2024 Academy for Community Leadership program is now open. Visit munciechamber.org for the registration link.