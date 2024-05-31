Anderson Police Recognized for Lifesaving Actions

Last week, Anderson Police answered a call near Edgewater Park to conduct a welfare check on children playing in the river. No children were located, but officers noticed an adult female floating in the river. After realizing she was unresponsive and possibly in danger of drowning, the officers entered the river and pulled her to the shoreline. They officers performed lifesaving techniques and the woman became responsive. She survived and was transported to an Anderson hospital for. Officers Joe Heath – William Smith – Zeke Bolinger – Ricardo Camarena have been nominated for the Anderson Police Department’s Life Saving Award for their outstanding effort and dedication.