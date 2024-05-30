130 months behind bars for Anderson resident, 46 year old Richard Hatchett, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. He previously served a prison sentence in Illinois for murder and burglary.
Anderson Man Draws 130 Month Prison Term
Previous Post
Anderson City Council To Vote On Next Steps In Redistricting Lawsuit
Next Post
Muncie Man Arrested For Child Pornography