Anderson Man Draws 130 Month Prison Term

130 months behind bars for Anderson resident, 46 year old Richard Hatchett, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. He previously served a prison sentence in Illinois for murder and burglary.

