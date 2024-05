The Noblesville Fire Department confirmed a 22-year-old man died after he was trapped in a trench that collapsed in Noblesville Monday morning. FOX 59 reports firefighters pulled the man from the trench shortly after noon, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Emergency crews were called to the 14600 block of Umber Avenue, near East 146th Street and River Road, for a trench rescue around 9:45 a.m.