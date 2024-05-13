Man Arrested After Police Pursuit

Police arrested a man after a chase ended in a crash that totaled a police car in New Castle. The pursuit began late Friday and the suspect headed eastbound on State Road 38. The driver fled from a traffic stop and officers approached State Road 38 and County Road 400 West. The driver, after spotting the responding officers, swerved into an oncoming traffic lane and narrowly avoided a collision with a police vehicle. Police identified the driver as Aaron Phelps of Portage.

