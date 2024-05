Open Door Health Services will offer no-cost sports physicals and childhood immunizations at the Healthy Hustle on Saturday, May 18 in Muncie. From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., parents or guardians can bring children to Open Door White River, located at 2600 W. White River Blvd., to receive these services with no appointment needed. The Healthy Hustle is open to the community. Participants do not need to be Open Door patients.