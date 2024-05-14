Aurora Borealis Stuns and Mystifies Hoosiers

Residents of Muncie and East Central Indiana got a once-in-a lifetime opportunity over the weekend. Many were able to see the Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis. The phenomenon happens when solar storms caused by the sun collide with the Earth’s magnetic field. Social media was flooded with colorful images of the lights that could even be photographed with a common cell phone.

The median home in Delaware County listed for $148,550 in April, down 9.1% from the previous month’s $163,450, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. Compared to April 2023, the median home list price increased 10.1% from $134,950. The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Delaware County, not houses that were sold.

A Farmland teenager has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his mother’s boyfriend. According to the Star Press, 18 year-old Noah Lee Kuhns, is also charged with aggravated battery in the May 6th shooting in the home of the defendant’s family in the 300 block of North Main Street in Farmland. In an affidavit, Melvin Nott, Farmland’s town marshal, reported he went to the Main Street home that afternoon after dispatchers received a report of a shooting. He said he found the victim — with bullet wounds “around the belt line in front” and in his left shoulder — seated on a couch. Two witnesses said the man had been shot by Kuhns during an argument.

Open Door Health Services will offer no-cost sports physicals and childhood immunizations at their “Healthy Hustle” event on Saturday, May 18th in Muncie. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., parents or guardians can bring children to Open Door White River, located at 2600 W. White River Blvd., to receive these services with no appointment needed. The event is open to the public and participants do not need to be Open Door patients.

Teachers, students, and leaders from Yorktown Community Schools broke ground on Friday, May 10th, for a major improvement and expansion project at Yorktown High School. The project will include comprehensive renovation of science classrooms in the school as well as improvements to the front entrance which will be designed to enhance security and visibility. A new 34,000 square foot sports performance facility, including versatile indoor practice space with two full-size indoor courts, an indoor track, and a new strength and conditioning facility will be added to the southeast corner of the school. These are the first major improvements at Yorktown High School in over thirty years. Since that time, enrollment at Yorktown High School has increased by more than thirty percent.

Someone bought a $50,000 winning lottery ticket in Northern Indiana on Saturday. The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a gas station in Fort Wayne Saturday night.

The Delaware County Special Needs Prom is coming up this Saturday. It will be the 10th anniversary of the event that now draws over 800 students. This year, the prom will be held at the Horizon Convention Center in downtown Muncie. The theme this year is “Dancing down memory lane.”

The Muncie Sports Commission has announced the inaugural Delaware County High School Athletics Awards Show. The event will take place at Emens Auditorium on May 29th, 2024, at 6:00 PM. The new ceremony aims to celebrate the exceptional talents and achievements of high school athletes across Delaware County.

Fox 59 reports police arrested a man after a chase that ended in a crash that totaled a police car in New Castle. A New Castle officer set up stop sticks near the intersection of State Road 38 and State Road 3. As the driver approached, he crashed his vehicle into the side of a New Castle patrol car. The collision, at an estimated 60 mph, left both vehicles with significant damage. The officer was not in the car at the time of the collision.

Police identified the driver as Aaron Phelps of Portage. He was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial for treatment before being released into police custody and was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.

U.S. Senator Mike Braun, Indiana’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, has announced who he will chose as his running mate. Braun endorsed Representative Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) for lieutenant governor. She has served District 93 in the Indiana House of Representatives since 2022.

According to the Star Press, a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children resulted in the arrest of a Muncie man accused of collecting images of children being sexually assaulted. 21 year-old Jeremy Michael Caldwell was arrested Thursday, preliminarily charged with five felony counts stemming from possession of those images. The most serious of the charges is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo begins today in Indianapolis. Organized by the National Confectioners Association, it is considered to be the “premier event for the candy and snacking industries.” Thousands of professionals will spend time in Indy to interact, see new products, and learn about the latest advancements in the industry.

A new study by research group Rand Corporation indicates Indiana hospital prices remain the highest in the nation. Indianapolis Business Journal reports Indiana employers and employees are paying nearly 3 times, or 297% what Medicare pays for the same serves at the same hospital. That’s higher than the national average and higher than neighboring states. The study results were presented yesterday at the National Healthcare Price Transparency conference in Indy.

For the last several decades, two local Rotary clubs – the Muncie Rotary Club and Muncie Sunrise Rotary – have partnered in facilitating high school students coming to Muncie from outside the US and Muncie area students studying abroad. Over the last five years, high school students from Belgium, India, Taiwan, and now Brazil have lived with Muncie families while attending Burris High School. Since August 2023, Brazilian high school student Maria Trento Martendal has been learning about our American way of life by living in the homes of several Muncie families. She will complete her senior year at Burris.

The Indiana Pacers took charge in game four against the New York Knicks in their playoff series. They surged ahead by 20 points after the first quarter, stretched it to 28 by halftime, and opened up a commanding 38-point lead by the end of the third quarter. The Pacers beat the Knicks 121-89. The victory evens up the best-of-seven series at two wins each. Game five will be played this evening at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The general election will see Senator Mike Braun square off with Dr. Jennifer McCormick in the race for governor this coming November. Braun beat out five other GOP candidates in the primary while McCormick ran unopposed on the Democratic side. Now that the primaries have come and gone, McCormick said she is looking forward to beginning the real work of persuading Hoosiers to vote for her. “Bipartisan” is a word McCormick has used a lot in her campaign. She said she would be a bipartisan governor through-and-through and that Hoosiers want someone who will approach the Statehouse in a bipartisan way.

A 51-year-old man has died as a result of a fire in Anderson. Madison County Coroner Adam Matson said Russell Turpen died as a result of possible injuries sustained in the early Saturday morning fire, with the cause of death undetermined pending autopsy and toxicology reports. The cause of the fire is under investigation.