The countdown is on for this year’s much-anticipated Garden Fair, a vibrant festival of all things green and beautiful, on Friday, May 10th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 11th, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. MuncieJournal.com reports the annual festival invites visitors of all ages to indulge in two days of fun-filled activities, live music, and family-friendly entertainment.