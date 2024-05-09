Two Arrested In Anderson Gas Station Stabbing

Anderson police have identified the victim of a Tuesday stabbing at a Meridian Street gas station. Police say 36 year old Anthony Smith was found wounded in a vehicle at 19th and Jackson streets.

They said on Wednesday, they were able to locate suspects 29 year old Jacob McIntyre and 22 year old Travis Zapf at a residence in Daleville. Both men were taken into custody with the assistance of the APD Swat Team. The Madison County Prosecutor requested a 72 hour extension on filing of formal charges.

The case is still actively being investigated, and the Madison County Prosecutors Office has requested a 72-hour extension on the filing of charges. They plan to release the affidavits in the coming days. All further inquiries can be directed to their office. Should you have any information that can help with the investigation, please contact Detective Matthew Jarrett at (765) 648-6750. You can also report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of

Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).