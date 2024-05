Indiana U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz won the Republican primary for the 5th Congressional District Tuesday night after reversing her 2023 decision not to run for reelection. The Star Press reports Spartz won the primary with 39% of the vote over Noblesville state Rep. Chuck Goodrich who garnered 33% of the vote. The closest competitors to those two candidates were Max Engling with 10% of the vote and Raju Chinthala with 7% of the vote.