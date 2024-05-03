Author Stedman Graham to Speak at Ball State University’s Spring Commencement

Author, Business Advisor Stedman Graham to Address Approximately 3,000 Ball State University Graduates at 2024 Spring Commencement. The University’s 198th Commencement ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th, in the Quad, followed by individual college ceremonies throughout the day at Worthen Arena and Emens Auditorium.

» Parking: Parking is free in any of the campus lots and garages. Free shuttles will be running all day to help get attendees and media to their respective ceremony locations. For the main ceremony that starts at 10 a.m., media members are encouraged to park on the south side of campus. Those interested in covering the college ceremonies at Worthen Arena are encouraged to park on the north side of campus.

Stedman Graham, a New York Times bestselling author, educator, business advisor, and 1989 Ball State University graduate, will deliver the address to Ball State’s Class of 2024 at the main ceremony.

In addition to Mr. Graham’s address, the main Commencement ceremony on May 4th will include a special acknowledgment for June Scheumann, a dedicated benefactor and supporter of Ball State.

Chairman and CEO of S. Graham and Associates, Mr. Graham has delivered lectures and training workshops worldwide about “Identity Leadership,” a concept based on the philosophy that people cannot lead others until they first lead themselves. As an educator, Mr. Graham has been a distinguished visiting professor at numerous colleges and universities around the nation. Mr. Graham, who earned his master’s degree in education from Ball State in 1989, is a former adjunct professor at the Northwestern Kellogg School of Business, where he taught the course, “The Dynamics of Leadership.” In 2022, Mr. Graham returned to Ball State as a featured speaker in the David Letterman Distinguished Professional Lecture and Workshop Series. June Scheumann is the wife of the late John Scheumann, who graduated from Ball State in 1971. She is the president and treasurer of the Scheumann Foundation. All ceremonies will also be livestreamed on the Ball State Commencement website. Times, locations, and details of the Spring Commencement ceremonies are as follows:

» 10:00 a.m.—Main Ceremony in the Quad: Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns and Commencement speaker Stedman Graham will address the attendees, the doctoral and specialist candidates will be hooded, senior awards and special recognition will take place, and there will be a special performance.

» 12:30 p.m.—College Ceremony at Emens Auditorium: College of Fine Arts

» 12:30 p.m.—College Ceremony at Worthen Arena: College of Health and Teachers College

» 4:00 p.m.—College Ceremony at Emens Auditorium: Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning

» 4:00 p.m.—College Ceremony at Worthen Arena: Miller College of Business and College of Communication, Information, and Media

» 7:30 p.m. —College Ceremony at Worthen Arena: College of Sciences and Humanities

