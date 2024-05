The Madison County Prosecutor says, after an hour and fifteen minutes of deliberation, a Madison Circuit 6 jury convicted 50 year old Gordon Wilson, on two counts of Child Molest after a 4-day jury trial in Circuit Court 6. Wilson was arrested for the offense by Anderson Police in May of 2023. Court records indicate Wilson has a criminal history related to domestic and sexual assault offenses. Judge Mark Dudley set Wilson’s sentencing for May 31st. He faces a maximum sentence of 62 years.