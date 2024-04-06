SILVER ALERT: MADISON COUNTY

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Linda Stacy, a 76 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds, red hair with hazel eyes, and was last seen driving a black 2017 Buick Encore with Indiana license plate UWO472.

Linda is missing from Anderson, Indiana which is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Linda Stacy, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

