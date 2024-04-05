SILVER ALERT: Blackford County, Indiana

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Montpelier Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jesse Carlsen, a 16 year old White male, 6 feet 0 inches tall, 160 pounds, red and brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a maroon hoodie sweatshirt with gray sleeves, gray loose-fit athletic pants, black ankle socks and black slide-on shoes.

Jesse is missing from Montpelier, Indiana which is 94 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 4:00 PM. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jesse Carlsen, contact the Montpelier Police Department at 765-348-0930 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

