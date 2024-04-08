Total Solar Eclipse Happens Today

Times vary as to your specific location in WLBCland today, but Muncie’s Eclipse begins at 1:52 p.m., with totality from 3:07 p.m. until 3:11 p.m., and ending at 4:24 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Indianapolis. Indiana’s next one is in 2099. For more information, check out: https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/indiana-2024-eclipse

Through Indiana, the speed of the moon’s shadow will accelerate from about 1700 miles per hour, to about 1850 miles per hour.

Totality might be 1 mile narrower today. There’s disagreement though – NASA says no, but astronomy publication EarthSky said reserachers changed their data after viewing the 2017 North America solar eclipse. The Indy Star says places like Kokomo and Frankfurt might miss the Total, but the difference should be slight.

Several Emergency Management Agency efforts have been put into place today – the Delaware County real time incident map will include eyewitness and spotter reports according to John Coutinho…

John Coutinho from for Delaware County EMA says old school will help communicate, in case cell goes down today…

Woof Boom Reporter Bret Busby is a ham operator, too – and has contingency plans to help inform.

There are 9 running for the Republican nomination for the 5th Congressional district seat, and incumbent Larry Savage Jr. seemed to be calling out fellow republican candidate Chuck Goodrich’s advertising tactics when asked a question about civility in politics…

One of the many audience questions asked of the 5th district congressional candidates was about gun control, and Republican incumbent Victoria Spartz had this…

Democrat Deborah Pickett said this…

More coverage of the candidates for the 5th congressional district: if elected, would you support the current Speaker of the House – Ryan Pfenninger…

Republican Chuck Goodrich…

The full Forum is posted on WMUNmuncie.com.

Today on WMUN, Jud Fisher from Ball Brothers Foundation is the guest on the 765BusinessJournal.com Radio Show at 9:00 a.m., and Barbera Shafer is on All Kinds of People at 9:30 a.m. with Dr. Joe.

The Powerball lottery jackpot for Saturday, April 6th worth $1.326 billion had one winning ticket sold in Oregon after the drawing was delayed due to a technical issue, according to the website.

The Ball State men’s volleyball team come-from-behind victory Saturday night in Worthen Arena over McKendree gave the Cards sole possession of the MIVA regular season title while also locking up the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament – hosting Queens University of Charlotte Saturday at 7 pm ET. A win will guarantee Ball State to host the semifinal rounds on Thursday, April 18 and then title match on Saturday, April 20th.