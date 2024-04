The 50th anniversary year of the Ross Community Center is underway and events are rolling out for neighborhood and widespread celebration. The center, located at 1110 W. 10th Street in the Thomas Park/Avondale neighborhood, is focused on advancing education and lifelong learning, health, and wellness. MuncieJournal.com reports the kick off event of the anniversary year will be “Collecting Memories/Community Call Out,” on Saturday, April 20 at 3:00 p.m. at the center.