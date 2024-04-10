Anderson 2024 Summer Concert Series Announced

Mayor Thomas Broderick, Jr. and the City of Anderson Park Board announced the schedule for the City of Anderson 2024 Summer Concert Series.

All concerts are free and family-friendly. The concerts start at 7:30 at Dickmann Town Center park. The one exception will be the June 29 Corey Cox concert that will start at 8:30 PM as part of the City of Anderson Independence Parade & Celebration. It will be held at the parking lot behind the former WorkOne building at 10th Street and Central Avenue. The full schedule includes:

June 7 Cook and Belle

June 21 Magnolia Soul

June 29 Corey Cox (Beginning at 8:30 as part of the Independence Celebration)

July 5 Radio Junkies

July 19 The Doo

Aug. 2 Toy Factory

Aug. 16 Living Proof

Aug. 30 Dane Clark

Sept. 13 Soul Street

Sept. 20 Groove Smash

Sept 27 Jai Baker

Food trucks are also scheduled at each concert for refreshments and meals.

Bring a lawn chair, your family, and friends.