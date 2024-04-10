Eclipse Crowds Lower Than Predicted

The crowds in Muncie were not what was predicted – Mayor Dan Ridenour…

From yesterday’s Delaware County Today on WMUN. The Academy of Model Aeronautics estimates about 1,000 on their grounds. Some say Prairie Creek had far fewer than a usual Independence day fireworks event.

Gotta wait till July 27th for the start of the Three Trails Concert Series…

Rick Zeigler from WMUN last week.

Fire Facts, according to Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour…

that money was part of replacing Station #6, and the City Council Meeting audio is now posted on the City’s Facebook page.

The 29th South Eastern Indiana F.A.R.M. Club Antique Machinery Show happens June 27th to 29th, 2024. What you’ll see at the show this year is: blacksmithing, sawmill, threshing, hay press, a new Wood Mizer sawmill in operation, lawn and garden tractors, antique-homemade craft flea market, farm toy vendors, swap meet, alive music and a lot more. Event link can be found here.

Novartis recently had an event in Indy with the Governor, and 6th District Congressman Greg Pence there to showcase their cancer fighting drugs…

What happened at last week’s Muncie City Council Meeting that didn’t allow the staffer to video stream, or record…

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour reminded on WMUN yesterday that the audio from the meeting is on the City’s Facebook page.

Dr. Makris’s impression of the eclipse…

He was on WMUN yesterday morning to thank all involved with the Makris Vision Group’s eclipse glasses giveaway – hear the entire segment on WMUNmuncie.com.

Woof Boom News Bits:

Alaska is the only state that can be typed on one row of keys.

And…

An attosecond is one billionth of a billionth of a second.

AND…

In 1889, according to The New York Times, there was a “War on Telephone Poles.” Wherever erected poles, homeowners and business owners sawed them down, or defended their sidewalks with rifles.