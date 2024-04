Muncie Community Schools (MCS) will be holding kindergarten roundup at all six of its elementary schools Thursday, April 11 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. MuncieJournal.com reports it’s an opportunity for families to register their 5-year-olds for the 2024-25 school year while getting a first-hand look at classrooms and having questions answered directly by teachers and administrators. Children must be 5 years old on or before September 1 to be eligible for kindergarten.