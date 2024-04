A Hartford City man is accused of twice selling meth to a police informant. The Star Press reports 58 year old Timothy Allen was charged with two counts of dealing in cocaine, meth possession and other counts. Police searched his home after he allegedly sold meth to an informant on two separate occasions, and found a plastic bag containing meth and an assortment of drug-related paraphernalia, including hypodermic syringes, a set of digital scales and glass smoking devices.