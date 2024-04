Any child who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 and lives in Randolph Central School District should be pre-registered to attend kindergarten for the 2024-25 school year. The Star Press reports parents should register their children at the offices of Baker Elementary School (600 S. Oak St., Winchester) or Deerfield Elementary School (213 W. Ind. 28, Ridgeville) this week — Tuesday, April 9, through Friday, April 12, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.