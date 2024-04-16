Post Conviction Relief Denied for Murder Conviction

In May of 2000, while on electronic monitoring for parole, then 16-year-old Joshua Davies broke into his next-door-neighbor’s home, and struck thirteen-year-old Jessica Lyons, on the head with a hammer attempting to sexually assault her. Lyons died from her injuries. In February 2001, Davies was sentenced to an executed sentence of 108 years by Judge Dennis Carroll. Davies requested post conviction relief and on Friday last week, Special Judge Angela Warner Sims denied his request, according to Madison County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna.