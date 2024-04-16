Child Abuse Prevention Month- FamilyResources

As Child Abuse Prevention Month Continues we want to help Firefly Children and Family Alliance get out the message that they are there to help families avoid or repair states of crisis. The organization receives funding from DCS to help with preventing family crisis, or to intervene to keep a crisis from worsening. Director of Community Based Services Megan Wills says they have a wide array of services and welcome calls or walk-ins. The office is located at 3047 Broadway St. Anderson, IN 46012 and the Phone is (765) 643.8022