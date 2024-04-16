Child Abuse Prevention Month- FamilyResources

As Child Abuse Prevention Month Continues we want to help Firefly Children and Family Alliance get out the message that they are there to help families avoid or repair states of crisis. The organization receives funding from DCS to help with preventing family crisis, or to intervene to keep a crisis from worsening. Director of Community Based Services Megan Wills says they have a wide array of services and welcome  calls or walk-ins. The office is located at 3047 Broadway St. Anderson, IN 46012 and the Phone is (765) 643.8022

Previous Post
Muncie Man Arrested In Gas Station Car Theft
Next Post
Post Conviction Relief Denied for Murder Conviction

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom