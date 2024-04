A Muncie man was arrested on Sunday after he reportedly stole a car from a south Muncie gas station, dragging the owner 30 to 50 feet during the incident earlier this month. FOX 59 reports 55-year-old James Himes was arrested on one count of auto theft, in relation to the reported theft, which occurred on April 7 at a Shell gas station located near the intersection of E. 29th St. and S Macedonia Ave.