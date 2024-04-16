East Central Indiana awarded $35 Million in READI Grants

As we told you first last week on WMUN news radio, the statewide READI grants were announced – now, in the voice of Trevor Friedeberg…

The Ball State Tapestry Hotel is first, but there are 5 parts to the development that needed Muncie City Council approval recently, says Mayor Dan Ridenour…

In Randolph county last week, a ribbon cutting happened for Vision Corner – Indiana Senator Scott Alexander was there…

Some are skeptical when Republican Suzanne Crouch says she will axe the tax, but she says…

Another National award for Woof Boom Radio – The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) announced the recipients of the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards, which recognize outstanding service to their communities by local television and radio stations. Service to Community Award for Radio for Muncie You-Nite.

More ways to help kids, as we hear from Woof Boom reporter Brett Busby..

Each year they kick off a donation campaign with our fundraising luncheon at Amazing Joe’s in Muncie, for Hearts and Hands United – for back to school help for kids and families in Delaware county. This year it will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and they need sponsors. In the first years as a non-profit we served about 200 children per year. Last year we were able to serve about 1,800 children. With the rising cost of living, we expect to have an even greater need this year and that is where we need your help. 100% of all the funds raised from donations and from the sales of luncheon tickets goes to purchasing items for the giveaway.

