Carl Erskine, the Anderson native who starred as a pitcher for the Dodgers and became a champion for athletes with special needs, died Tuesday. He was 97. Erskine returned to the city after his playing career ended. He finished his career with a record of 122-78. He also won two World Series championships and threw two no-hitters. Reporter Bret Busby will have feature reports on Erskine with the WLBC Wake Up Crew Wednesday.