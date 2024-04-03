One Ball State Day Today with a Goal of 1 Million Dollars

For today’s One Ball State Day, there’s going to be fun on campus according to President Geoffrey Mearns…

Congressional District 5 Candidate Forum scheduled for April 4th – All candidates who had filed by the deadline have been invited and all accepted. The Leagues of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County, Anderson-Madison County, Hamilton County, and Howard County in partnership with WMUN News Radio, and Fox 59 will hold the event in Anderson High School Auditorium, 4610 S Madison Avenue, Anderson, IN 46013, on Thursday, April 4th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Park in the North Lot and enter Door #1. If you can’t attend in person, hear it broadcast live on 101.1 FM, 1240 AM, Alexa “Play WHBU” and 92.5 FM, 1340 AM, Alexa “Play WMUN” and live video stream on Fox 59 web.

Participating in the forum are Raju Chinthala, Max Engling, Chuck Goodrich, Mark Hurt, Patrick Malayter, Matthew Peiffer, Ryan Pfenninger, Deborah A Pickett, Lonnie D Powell, Larry L. Savage Jr., and Victoria Spartz. The moderator for the Forum will be Steve Lindell, Vice-President of Programming for Woof Boom Radio. Steve has been on 104.1 WLBC for 31 years and is the Director of News Operations for the entire East Central Indiana Woof Boom Radio group. This is a non-partisan event and is being held not to endorse any party, but to help inform and engage the citizens of Indiana Congressional District 5. Campaign handouts, campaign shirts, signs, and buttons are not allowed at the Forum.

The forum is free and open to the public. Audience members will be able to submit questions for the moderator to pose to candidates. Questions from the audience will be screened for appropriateness, relevancy, and repetition by League members. As much as possible, the questions will be read as written by the citizen.

You should send emails at 9:15 Tuesday morning if you want someone to read them and reply quickly. A study showed most people respond to incoming emails in the order they arrive, giving no more priority to an email from their boss than one from someone they don’t know. Why Tuesday? The worker will have dealt with a backlog of mail from over the weekend and be looking at things as they come in.

Guests of honor today at the Muncie on the Move breakfast event: the Wapahani Raider boys’ basketball team! As invited by Jeff Mosier from the Fellowship of Chirstian Athletes – the event is every other month at the Horizon Convention Center, sponsored by the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce.

It may be several months before the specific cause of the crash are determined and released.

Disaster Outreach Centers to open today, April 3rd, to connect residents with options for residents who were impacted by the March 14th tornadoes in Delaware and Randolph counties.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) is a specific location where residents who suffered damage from the storm can ask questions related to their recovery and receive one-on-one assistance connecting with relevant resources. Locations have been established in Selma in Delaware County and Winchester in Randolph County, where much of the tornado damage occurred. See the details below:

Delaware County

Selma American Legion

315 S. Albany Street

Selma, IN 47383

Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Randolph County

Randolph City Building

Suite 200

325 S. Oak Street

Winchester, IN 47394

Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb previously issued a disaster declaration for Delaware, Jefferson and Randolph counties. Additionally, the U.S. SBA has conferred Indiana’s declaration and agreed to make their services available to residents in Delaware and Randolph counties, including low-interest loans for residences and businesses damaged by the storm.

Uninsured residents, or those denied benefits by the U.S. SBA, may then apply for benefits through the Indiana State Disaster Recovery Fund. IDHS officials on site will be able to walk those qualifying residents through the application process for the SDRF, which can provide up to $10,000 to address a variety of recovery needs.

Additionally, IDHS can connect residents with a variety of assisting resources and organizations such as Indiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD).

Residents in those counties still in need of assistance can call 866-211-9966.

*Important notes on operating hours:

• Wednesday, April 3rd, Noon to 6:00 p.m.

• Saturday, April 6th, Selma location is closed

• Monday, April 8th, both locations closed

• Friday, April 19th, both locations close at 2:00 p.m.

• Both locations are closed on Sundays.