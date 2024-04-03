Madison County Jail Progress

The Madison County Commissioners hope to check the next box off toward construction of the new Madison County Jail when they meet with the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals today (Wednesday). Though costs have increased, the process is moving along smoothly according to Commissioner John Richwine. He said after the clearance by Anderson BZA, the bonding process will begin. Closing on that bond issue is expected early this summer.

Tuesday the County named Ned Dunnichay, Sam Bottomley and Joey Cole to serve on the building corporation.