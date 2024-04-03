Madison County Jail Progress

The Madison County Commissioners hope to check the next box off toward construction of the new Madison County Jail when they meet with the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals today (Wednesday).  Though costs have increased, the process is moving along smoothly according to Commissioner John Richwine. He said after the clearance by Anderson BZA, the bonding process will begin. Closing on that bond issue is expected early this summer.

Tuesday the County named Ned Dunnichay, Sam Bottomley and Joey Cole to serve on the building corporation.

Previous Post
Muncie Man Charged In Overdose Death
Next Post
One Ball State Day Today with a Goal of 1 Million Dollars

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom