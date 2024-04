A 23-year-old Muncie man has been charged with drug dealing resulting in death. Austin Lee Hinds is charged in the death of 43-year-old Bradley Pajari who was found unresponsive in a residence in the 9900 block of North State Road 3 in Muncie on Aug. 13, 2023. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene soon after they found him. Police say they determined Hinds sold Pajari the drugs that killed him.