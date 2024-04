April 7-13, 2024, is National Library Week, and Muncie Public Library (MPL) will celebrate by offering Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties on Monday, April 8 at three library branches. The parties will include free refreshments and free solar-viewing glasses while supplies last. Special $1 eclipse souvenir library cards are on sale now at all branches and will be offered for sale at the parties while supplies last. The proceeds will support programs at MPL.