Guilty but mentally ill, the plea from a Muncie man who, police say, fatally shot a stranger outside the northside Walmart store. The Star Press reports 33 year old Tyler Christopher Abrams had been scheduled to stand trial this week on charges stemming from the July 2022 slaying of 34-year-old Samuel L. Gillum of Eaton. Muncie police said Abrams shot Gillum without provocation.