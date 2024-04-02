Plane Crashes on Riggin Road, 3 injured

It was yesterday at about 10:30 a.m. when a small plane went down near the Delaware County Airport. Sheriff Tony Skinner was on scene shortly after and told WLBC Radio news that one was injured and taken to the hospital. Two on the ground were also injured.

Preparations continue for this Monday’s total eclipse, and potential impacts on traffic, infrastructure and more. We’ve booked Madison County EMA Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. on Oldies 101 Mitch in the morning, and on Thursday at 8:05 a.m. on WMUN’s Delaware County Today – Delaware County EMA in studio.

Eclipse coverage continues this week: we’ve booked Indiana State Police Sargent Scott Keegan for tomorrow morning on WMUN’s Delaware County Today radio show – at 8:05 a.m., live from the Muncie Horizon Convention Center, as people gather for the Muncie on the Move Breakfast. Hear that Live, or on WMUNmuncie.com.

Albany Tri-Kappa is hosting its annual fundraiser to provide assistance in our community and college scholarships to local graduating seniors. April 9th Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and games begin at 6:00 in the Albany Elementary Gymnasium. $20 for 15 games of BINGO and a dinner, Tickets sold at the door only.

May 8th is the Muncie Community Schools State of the Schools event – one of the three speakers will be Ball State’s President Geoffrey Mearns. Focusing on the state legislature’s ordered overseeing of the city school system and the changes since then.

Muncie Resists will be holding their second Candidate forum today, April 2nd, at 6:30 p.m. at the Maring-Hunt Library. Reporter Emily Guffey says several have been invited to answer local voters’ questions in anticipation for the upcoming primary election happening May 7th.

They tried for March, but no dice – Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is now planning on trimming trees near transmission power lines in East-Central and Southeast Indiana using an aerial saw beginning for about two weeks. They’ll work Mondays through Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a helicopter flying from south to north.

Gordy’s Fine Arts and Framing will be hosting an Artist Exhibition during First Thursday in Downtown Muncie. John Morris will be presenting his comic book inspired collages, entitled ‘Out of This World.’ The Exhibition will open at 5:00 p.m., and run until 8:00 p.m., with an artist talk at 6:15.