A Muncie man was arrested for the death of an 18-year-old woman. FOX 59 reports 23 year old Teagon Thatcher was charged with dealing resulting in death. On Feb. 27, an 18-year-old woman was found dead in a bathroom, unconscious and unresponsive, at a home in Bluffton at the 800 block of S. Johnson St. The individual was identified as Neva Petty.