High In Plain Sight – Tall Cop Presentation

High In Plain Sight, a program designed to reveal products and tactics of drug abuse, unnoticed and going on right in front of us. The Madison County Minority Health Coalition will host Tall Cop,  Jermain Galloway,  this Wednesday at the Anderson Impact Center.  Galloway says You Can’t Stop What You Don’t Know. The 18 year police veteran said the program is geared for professionals that may be working with addiction issues.

The day starts at 10:00 AM. Lunch and education are included for the $20 admission. By the way, Tall Cop get’s his moniker from his 6’ 9” stature.

Anderson Impact Center is at 630 Nichol Ave, Anderson, IN 46016.  The link for tickets https://tinyurl.com/bddahjys

