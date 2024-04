A man who allegedly attacked two employees at a Muncie pawnshop Friday morning was shot. According to the Star Press, city police were sent to KT Pawn, 424 E. 13th St., after dispatchers received a related call at 9:17 a.m. Friday. The man reportedly was armed with a blunt instrument and attacked the two employees. One of the employees then shot the alleged intruder. The suspect is reported to be in serious condition.