Muncie Man Allegedly Involved In Deadly Crash Transferred From Hospital To Jail

A Muncie man accused of leading a Henry County sheriff’s deputy on a car chase that ended in a fatal crash has been transferred from IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital to the Delaware County Jail. According to the Star Press, 28 year old
Zacrey Kane Antrim was injured in the Thursday crash at McGalliard Road and Tillotson Avenue that killed his passenger, 25-year-old Nicholas Wayne Woolum of Muncie.

