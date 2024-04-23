Man Serving Time For Sex Assaults Seeks Early Release

A Muncie man serving a 90-year prison term for sexually assaulting six local women is requesting an early release from prison.

63 year old Marvin Wayne Brown was sentenced as part of a plea agreement in December 2008. The Star Press reports

Brown pleaded guilty to six counts of rape after being linked by DNA testing to a series of assaults, all committed in 1992. Investigators said in most of the cases, victims were threatened with a gun or knife.