Man Serving Time For Sex Assaults Seeks Early Release

A Muncie man serving a 90-year prison term for sexually assaulting six local women is requesting an early release from prison.
63 year old Marvin Wayne Brown was sentenced as part of a plea agreement in December 2008. The Star Press reports
Brown pleaded guilty to six counts of rape after being linked by DNA testing to a series of assaults, all committed in 1992. Investigators said in most of the cases, victims were threatened with a gun or knife.
