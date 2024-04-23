Man Serving Time For Sex Assaults Seeks Early Release

A Muncie man serving a 90-year prison term for sexually assaulting six local women is requesting an early release from prison.
63 year old Marvin Wayne Brown was sentenced as part of a plea agreement in December 2008. The Star Press reports
Brown pleaded guilty to six counts of rape after being linked by DNA testing to a series of assaults, all committed in 1992. Investigators said in most of the cases, victims were threatened with a gun or knife.

Previous Post
Muncie Man Allegedly Involved In Deadly Crash Transferred From Hospital To Jail
Next Post
Madison County Seeks Piece Of $45 Million READI Grants

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom