Governor Debate Tonight

Tonight another debate for Indiana Governor candidates – 7:00 to 8:30pm, 104.1 WLBC will air the Indiana Debate Commission event.

There’s a new leader coming to Muncie Animal Care and Services, but we don’t know why. We asked Mayor Dan Ridenour over the weekend for the reason for the departure of the most recent leader, and he texted, “we try to avoid comments on HR activities.” Joshua Taulbee is the new director beginning April 30th.

By now, you likely know that the House passed four Acts over the weekend, one was not: 6th District Congressman Greg Pence…

The three passed are for funding other countries various efforts and move on to the Senate. From yesterday on WMUN news Radio.

Never trust anyone after lunch. A study by Harvard and the University of Utah found people tend to be a lot more honest in the morning. Our self-restraint is stronger in the morning because our energy stores are higher.

A lot of visitors, but about 70,000 less than predicted…

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour from social media last week. He did not cite how those numbers were computed.

Solar meeting – in case you missed this story late last week…..

Josh Kaufman concert coming to downtown Muncie, as part of Fire Up Downtown. The show’s at 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 21st – with the events spread over two dates this year. More info coming soon.

The Parks Board will be holding a special meeting regarding Prairie Creek dock and campsite leases on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024 at 6:00 pm. at City Hall Auditorium. No reason given.

Mental health help – Mayor Dan Ridenour…

From a social media post last week.

The full moon in April is commonly referred to as the Pink Moon, which will shine its brightest tonight, Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024. It would be neat if the moon turned a bright shade of pink for April, but that’s not the origin of its name, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The appearance of ground phlox, or “moss pink” was more prevalent in certain areas of North America at this time.